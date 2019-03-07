Allahabad HC lifts mining ban in Sonbhadra

Allahabad (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday vacated its interim ban on mining activity in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the All India Kaimoor People Front of Sonbhadra to restrain the state government from granting mining leases through any procedure other than e-tender system. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S S Shamshery said private respondents might go ahead with mining operation, saying the ban would cause loss of state revenue. The high court had in May 2017 restrained private lease holders from excavation of minerals. At the hearing, the state counsel argued that private parties had invested huge amount of money for excavation. The bench fixed April 10 for the next date of hearing. PTI CORR RAJHMB