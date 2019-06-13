Allahabad HC orders state govt to ensure fool proof security in courts

Allahabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Taking a stern view of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Chairperson Darvesh Yadav's murder in Agra court premises, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday directed state government to ensure foolproof security in all court premises in the state.Darvesh Yadav, 38, the first woman chairperson of the UP Bar Council, was allegedly shot dead by her colleague Manish Sharma inside Agra district court premises on Wednesday. "Chief Justice (Govind Mathur of the high court) has taken serious view of the aforesaid incident," said the high court's registrar general in a statement. The chief justice has also assured all legal fraternity that the high court is taking all necessary steps to beef up the security of all court premises in the state, said the statement, while condoling Yadav's death and conveying condolences to her family members."The state government has also been directed to take appropriate steps immediately regarding Zero Error Security in the High Court, Allahabad and Lucknow and the district courts of the state, said the registrar general. PTI CORR RAXRAX