Allahabad High Court lawyers shun work for second day

Allahabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court lawyers struck work for the second day on Wednesday in protest against the shifting of various government offices and tribunals from here to Lucknow.Adopting a strident posture on their strike, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Rakesh Pandey said advocates will abstain from judicial work on Thursday as well and if any lawyer tries to enter the high court premises, action will be taken against him. Meanwhile advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra, a former HCBA executive on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to resolve the issue on priority basis, failing which, he threatened to immolate himself.Besides gradual shifting of various government offices and tribunals from Allahabad to Lucknow, the striking lawyers are up in arms specially against the provisions of the UP Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2019, pending for President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.The Bill seeks to set up the Education Service Tribunal at Lucknow, having jurisdiction over all districts of the state. The lawyers are opposed to the shifting of the Education Tribunal to Lucknow and allege that the bill is aimed at slowly curtailing the power of the Allahabad High Court's principal bench here. The lawyers say various judgments of the apex court provides for setting up of tribunals at places where principal benches of the high courts are located.But by shifting the Education Service Tribunal to Lucknow, the government has sought to deprive the Allahabad High Court's jurisdiction over it, they argue.