Allahabad in UP hottest at 42.5 deg; rain at isolated places

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) In slight respite from heat, a few places in Uttar Pradesh received rainfall Tuesday with the state capital witnessing cloudy skies.Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Allahabad was the hottest place in the state where mercury touched 42.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above thenormal mark.Rainfall was recorded in Sultanpur (3.0 mm), Basti (8.2 mm), Kanpur (26.2 mm) and Hardoi (22 mm), the MeT said. According to the MeT, rain or thundershower is very likely at isolated places in the state on June 27 and 28. Weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh, it added.PTI NAV SRY