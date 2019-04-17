Allahabad University campus has become a 'haven for criminals': High Court

Allahabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Lamenting that Allahabad University hostels have become a "haven for criminals" who have converted its campus into a "play ground" for their misdeeds, the Allahabad High Court has asked the varsity and the police to apprise it of steps taken by them to address the issue. A bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice S S Shamshery made the observation on Tuesday while taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the murder of a youth at PCB hostel of Allahabad University on Monday night. The court issued notices to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, state director general of police and district commissioner and senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj as well as the registrar of Allahabad University on the issue. The court directed the University registrar to file an affidavit about the steps taken to make the university campus free from criminals. The court also directed the SSP of Prayagraj to file a status report regarding steps taken in the matter. "In a democratic society, rule of law is to prevail and any harm to that cannot be accepted in any manner. No one can be allowed to cause even a minor injury to the peace and tranquillity of the area and inhabitants thereof," the court said in its order. "It is brought to our notice that a huge number of criminals are staying in the different hostels under the control of university though they are not regular students," it said.The bench, in its oral observations, said that "campus and hostels of Allahabad university have become a haven for criminals". "The entire campus has been converted by them into play ground for their criminal deeds," it said. The court directed the district magistrate and SSP of Prayagraj and the registrar of the university to be present in court on April 22. PTI Corr RT