Allcargo Logistics signs pact with JNPT, CIDCO for training youths

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics Thursday announced it has entered into a pact with JNPT and CIDCO wherein the logistics firm will provide skill-based training to youths at a skill development centre in Maharashtra."Allcargo Logistics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JNPT and CIDCO wherein Allcargo will set up the operations, maintenance and management of a Skill Development Centre in Bokadveera, Uran near JNPT," the company said in a statement. Youth from the underprivileged sections of the society will be provided skill-based training at the centre to boost their employability opportunities in the domestic port and maritime logistics sector. Conceptualised as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK), a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the skill development centres will offer industry-centric training and job skilling initiatives to needy youth across diverse industry verticals like logistics. "We are glad to associate with JNPT and CIDCO to play a crucial role in building a skill-oriented learning ecosystem to create a robust human resource infrastructure for the Indian logistics industry," Allcargo Logistics Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said. PTI SID MKJ