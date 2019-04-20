Allegations made as bench headed by me will hear many sensitive cases next week: CJI

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday hinted in the Supreme Court that allegations of sexual harassment against him could be due to the fact that the bench led by him will deal with "many many sensitive cases" next week.The CJI did not name any of the cases. However, a lawyer who was part of the hearing, on condition of anonymity, said many cases with political overtones are slated to be heard by the apex court in the coming week.A contempt plea against Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Rafale deal attributed to the Supreme Court will come up in the court in which the leader has been asked to submit his response.A bench headed by Justice Gogoi is also scheduled to hear on Monday the West Bengal's chit fund case in which the CBI has sought custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.His bench is also scheduled to hear the plea of producers of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenging the Election Commission's order banning the release of the movie by watching only its two-minute promo.Justice Gogoi, who hails from Assam, is also dealing with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue of the state and the matter is listed for hearing on Monday.A bench led by the CJI will on Monday also deal with a plea that has alleged that people were being bribed on a massive scale ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS RTRT