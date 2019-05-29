Allegations of rape bid, son's murder by woman found false: Police

(Eds: Adding details of investigation ) Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) The complaint lodged by a 28-year-old differently-abled woman against eight persons, alleging rape bid and murder of his minor son, was found to be false, said Bharatpur SP Haider Ali Zaidi. The factual report based on investigation and evidence had found the case to be false, Zaidi said in a statement. He said allegations of attempt to rape and the killing of her 8-year-old son could not be confirmed in the investigation. The SP said her son was treated for dehydration and was not strangled as claimed by the woman. The woman had lodged the complaint against eight persons, including four owners of the brick-kiln where she worked. She had taken money in advance from the brick-kiln owners, the SP said. The case would be disposed of after thorough investigation, he added. The woman had alleged that the accused barged into her temporary residence on May 12 night while she and her son were asleep and tried to rape her, the police said. They allegedly strangled her eight-year-old son when he tried to intervene, they said. The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences due to which she could not report the crime before the last rites of her son, they added. PTI AG RDKRDK