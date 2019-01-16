Alleged arms smuggler manages to escape again from railway police in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), January 16 (PTI) A team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Haryana raided the house of an alleged arms smuggler in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district but he managed to evade arrest for the second time in less than a week, police said Wednesday. The accused Arif is a native of Titarwada village in Kairana and is on a run, the police said. He is wanted by the Faridabad railway police in an arms supply case. One member of Arif's group was arrested on January 10 with nine pistols and 18 magazines from Mathura-Delhi express train, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said. The arrested accused was identified as Shoaib who revealed during interrogation that Arif was also on the train but managed to escape from police. Shoaib also revealed that the arms and ammunition where being smuggled from Indore to Kairana to be supplied to other regions, Tiwari said. Shoaib has been taken into police custody and remanded for five days and efforts are on to nab Arif, Tiwari said. PTI CORR MAZ CK