Alliance Air to connect Delhi with Pathankot

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Alliance Air will begin a new service tomorrow between Delhi and Pathankot under a regional connectivity scheme, with the ticket price being fixed at Rs 2,570.

The route will be serviced by an ATR aircraft and will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

"The flight AI 835 will leave from Delhi at 9.55 AM and arrive Pathankot at 11.30 AM. The return flight will leave from Pathankot at 11.50 AM and arrive in Delhi at 1.45 PM. The fare on the route is 2,570," the airline said in a statement.

Pathankot will be the 21st city to be connected under the scheme.

Alliance Air is Air Indias fully-owned subsidiary that operates flights to Tier II and Tier III cities.