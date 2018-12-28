Alliance Air to start flights on Pantnagar-Dehradun route from Jan 4

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, Friday said it was introducing flights between Pantnagar and Dehradun under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, from January 4, 2019. "Alliance Air will commence its flight on Pantnagar-Dehradun-Pantnagar route with an ATR-42 type aircraft. Flight AI-9823 will depart from Pantnagar at 1340 Hours to land in Dehradun at 1440 Hours," Alliance Air said in a statement.Pantnagar is an important commercial and industrial hub in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. It is famous for having the first agricultural university in India known as the G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology. The Air India subsidiary said the return flight will depart from Dehradun at 1505 Hours to land in Pantnagar at 1555 Hours. It added that the flight will run four days a week-- Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The primary objective of UDAN is to connect small cities of the country at affordable fares. PTI DSP SRY