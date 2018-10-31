Alliance School of Business Ranked #10 Best B-School by Outlook Magazine

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --With many international partners on board, Alliance University is one of the top institutions in the country for offering global exposure, to its students. The fact that Alliance School of Business has been ranked No. 10 by Outlook Magazine, October 2018 edition for offering Global Business Courses, is a testimony to the University's commitment to excellence. Alliance University has collaborative agreements with 50 international partners in areas of academics, research, projects, internships, student and faculty exchange. These partnerships span across countries such as USA, UK, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, China, France and many more. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776876/Alliance_School_of_Business_Outlook_Magazine.jpg ) International programs are among the most exciting and career enhancing facets of a student's learning process. Understanding new cultures, improving foreign language skills, studying a discipline with an international perspective, and seeking new challenges are significant elements of a study-abroad experience. International programs are often the first stepping stone towards global awareness and there are many tailor-made options for students to choose from. International programs at Alliance University offer students a distinct and definitive advantage, enriching student careers. Some of the International articulation agreements of Alliance University are with institutions such as: Antwerp Management School, Belgium; Beijing Institute of Technology, China; Berlin School of Economics and Law, Germany; Duisenberg School of Finance, The Netherlands; Georgia State University, USA; ICHEC Brussels Management School, Belgium; INSEEC, France; Kennesaw State University, USA; Nanhua University, Taiwan; National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan; Oakland University, USA; Royal Roads University, Canada; San Jose State University, USA; Telecom School of Management, France; The University of Memphis, USA; Togliatti Academy of Management, Russia; Toulouse Business School, France; University of Dundee, UK; University of Milano Bicocca, Italy; University of Scranton, USA; and Webber International University, USA. These associations help students at Alliance with an opportunity to study at internationally-renowned universities, while gaining an in-depth exposure to a different study environment. International partnerships shall continue to remain the focus for Alliance University to ensure student engagement at a global level. Courses offered at Alliance School of Business: MBA (Master of Business Administration): The MBA program at Alliance is crafted with utmost care and with the cooperation of academics and practitioners worldwide, the curriculum offered is rigorous, contemporary and forward-looking. Alliance University offers a full time MBA in Marketing, Finance, Organizational Leadership and Strategy (OB & HR), Operations, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Family Business, International Business and Communications. PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management): The two-year, full time PGDM course at Alliance School of Business beckons graduates with zeal to excel and experience learning like never before. With class room-based learning coupled with rich exposure to real time insights, this program will equip one to become a leader for tomorrow. About Alliance: Alliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high-quality education and excellent placement record, aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025. Source: Alliance University PWRPWR