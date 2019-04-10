Alliance School of Business to Host International Conference in Management Studies on April 11-13, 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, April 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Alliance School of Business, Alliance University is organizing an International Conference on Global Challenges and Local Prospects in Management Studies [AMSICON] at its central campus in Bangalore between 11 and 13 April, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/869514/AMSICON.jpg )Alliance School of Business, Alliance University, has carved a niche for itself for having been ranked consistently among the top B-schools of the country. It has an excellent array of international collaborative arrangements with reputed B-schools that enable students and faculty exchanges, paving the way for a unique multicultural and transactional experience. It is the first Indian B-school to be accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education [IACBE], USA.The pursuit of better prospects on a global level necessitates the merge of national boundaries by the business organizations. For successful businesses across the borders, a hassle-free single, standardized business process is most solicited by the MNCs/TNCs. Such a uniform process, in turn, can create a uniform market pattern, interchangeable consumption style and singularity in management and governance in every country.In relation to these aspects, the conference will serve as an interactive forum to present and discuss research results about the evolution of the international economics, business and the global financial system. The conference will be emphasising on the development of emerging market economies and their impact on international trade and commerce and their regulation. Thus, the conference presents varied tracks such as Social Media Analytics, Blockchain Technology, Financial Analytics, Business Intelligence & Green Buildings, Feminism & LGBT Studies, Cultural Discourse & Developmental Studies.The conference expects to bring together a myriad of unique international experts in the field of management studies such as researchers, academicians, practitioners, leaders, policy makers, journalists and members from the government and non-government organizations to share their diverse experiences, offer fruitful discussions and debates, and ultimately discovering solutions to the issues related to the challenges in business and society at large.Conference Website: https://alliance.edu.in/amsicon/About Alliance University: Alliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high quality education and excellent placement record, aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025.Source: Alliance University PWRPWR