Alliance School of Business Tops the List Across Various Categories of Times B-School Survey 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 27, 2019 --Alliance University is entering a great era to create the 'Best Private University' community possible. Combining the achievements of students, alumni and the exemplary efforts of faculty and staff, Alliance has a marvellous story to tell. It is recognized for its commitment to enable student transformation and elevate their professional pursuit. Making great progress in its mission to become the country's pre-eminent business school, Alliance School of Business in recent weeks, has been ranked by The Times B-School Survey for 2019 as:3rd Best Business School under Private University4th Best Business School in South India19th Best Business School in India overall (including IIMs and other Government-run Business Schools)The rankings correspond with the University's commitment to transform lives of people through innovation and excellence in higher education. This is the most recent addition to a host of other rankings where Alliance University and its B-School, have been consistently ranked high.Alliance University with a vision to be a world-class university, offers the best campus life experience in its green and picturesque campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure located in Bengaluru. Experienced and highly accomplished faculty, ensure the best learning experience. With over 55 study abroad options in 15 countries, Alliance School of Business offers a wide array of student exchange programs with various B-schools across the globe which has facilitated a unique multicultural experience among students. Top level accreditation and recognition received by Alliance both nationally and internationally has set the bar high.Understanding the significance of industry relevance in business programs, the curriculum is highly robust and contemporary, meeting the current academic and industry expectations. With over 20000+ alumni present in 50 countries, Alliance offers its students an opportunity to connect with them and learn about their professional laurels. The students are well prepared to meet the expectations of various recruiters and this has ensured an excellent track record of campus placements. Various scholarship opportunities are also offered to students based on merit. These are some of the unique features that set Alliance School of Business apart from the other business schools in the country.Alliance School of Business, Alliance University anticipates to multiply its success by providing the best education and campus life experience to all its students.About Alliance:Alliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high-quality education and excellent placement record, aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025.