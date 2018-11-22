Alliance University Bengaluru Applications Have Opened for Admissions 2019 in Graduate, Post Graduate and Ph.D. Programs

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The entrance exams and admissions fervour has gripped the country. Among the top private universities in the country, Alliance University in Bengaluru (erstwhile Bangalore), Karnataka has also opened up its portals for admissions in its Graduate, Post Graduate and Ph.D. programs for the 2019 intake.Admissions at the university are open for its programs in various academic units such as Alliance School of Business, Alliance School of Law, Alliance Ascent College, and Alliance College of Engineering and Design. The programs for which the applications are invited include management programs, law programs and engineering programs at various levels. Application deadlines for the programs vary based on the graduate, post graduate and doctoral admission cycles.Alliance University is driven by the idea of providing high-quality education to students. The curriculum has been carefully designed to create a perfect amalgamation of theoretical knowledge and practical and industrial exposure. Having carved a niche for itself as one of the most preferred private universities in India, the university admits batch of talented students for academic sessions every year.The curriculum at Alliance facilitates creative bent and overall personality development of the students, which helps them excel in their professional lives. Alliance ensures that the students are provided with a healthy academic environment and a comfortable life inside the campus.The university has consistently been posting good placement statistics over years, with various reputed companies among its regular recruiters. Alliance University gets participation for some of the best companies across various sectors such as FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Consulting, Marketing, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Information Technology, Law Firms, etc., for all its programs. Every year the university receives 350 plus recruiters for various campus engagement activities.Its academic units have high rated national and international recognition from various bodies. Alliance School of Business is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), USA - a premier international accreditation body for business management programs. Alliance School of Law has approval from Bar Council of India. Alliance College of Engineering and Design is an academic affiliate of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, UK [IET].Alliance University invites applications on https://apply.alliance.edu.in/ for its programs as detailed below:Undergraduate: BBA, B.Com. (Hons), B.Tech., B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A LL.B. (Hons.)Post Graduate: MBA, PGDM, Executive PGDM, M.Com., M.Tech., LL.MPh.D.: Management, Engineering & Sciences and LawStudents may visit http://www.alliance.edu.in for more details.About Alliance UniversityAlliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The university has been ranked as the seventh best private university in the country in 2018 by India Today. Also, ABP News and ASSOCHAM have awarded Alliance as the best university in India in 2018 for building strong industry-academic partnerships.Source: Alliance University PWRPWR