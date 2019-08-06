Alliance University Hosted Bangalore Blockchain Summit 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University in collaboration with KPI Consulting had organized a day-long summit on Blockchain and AI: Its impact on various sectors. The summit was an amalgamation of expert sessions, panel discussions and paper presentations entirely based on application of Blockchain. With 18 speakers taking stage, the sessions were extremely informative, relevant and also paved way for joint research opportunities in the future.Dr. Anubha Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor, delivered the inaugural address. She highlighted how emerging technologies such as Blockchain are impacting several sectors and also threw light on how educational institutions are incorporating these technologies as study disciplines in their respective institutions both globally and nationally.Mr. Manish Jain, Partner, Digital Strategy and Innovation-KPMG, delivered the keynote address. The session focused on how DLT is relevant today as in comparison to the Internet 25 years ago. Taking a cue from the hype around DLT, he elaborated on how Indian organizations are testing the waters. Mr. Manish also mentioned that while understanding the evolution has posed severe challenges, organizations are attempting to converge multiple technologies with DLT to extract maximum value and be machine economy ready.The pre-lunch session also had panel discussions and an expert session by Prof. K. C. Janardhan, Vice-Chair Karnataka-Europe India Center for Business and Industry who in his lucid speech focused on impact of Blockchain in electoral system and governance. Mr. Deepak Lalan, Blockchain Practice Leader-Accenture, addressed the gathering and provided meaningful insights on Blockchain, AI and IOT: It's power and new business models at an intersection.Paper presentations were done post lunch and the team from Trustin were adjudicated as the winners. The all-women team received their certificate of honor from senior faculty members of the University. The summit provided a platform for industry academia interface and the panelists interacted with students, research scholars and delegates from various organizations, leaving an indelible mark on young minds.The session came to a close with the student volunteers of the event being felicitated by Prof. Mihir Dash, Area Chair-General Management, Alliance School of Business.About Alliance UniversityAlliance University is a renowned university of higher learning located on an extensive state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru offering a variety of degree courses. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs. Alliance University, Bengaluru is consistently ranked among the top private universities in the country and its programs are recognized by different bodies and agencies across the globe. The University has been ranked as the 7th Best Private University in the country (India Today, 2018). Website: www.alliance.edu.inFB Page: http://bit.ly/Bangalore_Blockchain_Summit_2019 PWRPWR