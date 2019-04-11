Alliance University Ranks 42 Across the Country in the NIRF 2019 Rankings by the Ministry of Human Resource Development

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, April 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Ministry of Human Resource Development has announced the fourth edition of India Rankings for 2019, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Alliance University has been featured in the 'Top 75 Management Institutions in India'. The University is ranked 42nd (Including IIM's) and this is a result of collaborative efforts from all concerned stakeholders. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870256/NIRF_Logo.jpg )In the rankings announced on Monday by Hon'ble President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi, six other higher education institutions apart from Alliance University from Karnataka were in the top 100 category in overall performance. Alliance University ranked third after the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and TA Pai Management Institute, among management institutes.In all, 1,479 institutions from across India participated in the process. Constituted in 2015 by the human resources development ministry, NIRF has been awarding annual rankings since 2016.In the fourth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India, The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is being used for this edition as well as for the last three editions of India Rankings released for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. India Rankings deploy objective criteria and metrics with factual data gathered from third party sources as well as from the institutions themselves.The Ministry of Human Resource Development in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluates universities and institutions on very stringent parameters on Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and, Perception.NIRF Rankings are the most recent addition to a host of other rankings where Alliance University has been consistently ranked high. Recently, the School of Business of Alliance University was ranked the 3rd Best B-School under a private university across India by Times B-School Survey 2019.Visit the survey link: https://www.nirfindia.org/2019/ManagementRanking.htmlAbout Alliance University: Alliance University is a private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high quality education and excellent placement record, aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025.Source: Alliance University PWRPWR