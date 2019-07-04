Alliance University to Host Bangalore Block Chain Summit - 2019 in Association With KPI Consulting

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance University in collaboration with KPI Consulting Services Private Limited, would be hosting the Bangalore Block Chain Summit - 2019, on 27 July, at their Central Campus - Anekal, Bangalore. This conference would be Bangalore's leading Block Chain and Artificial Intelligence talk for business with focus largely on 10 different sectors and expert views on disruptive potential of these technologies and its impact globally. The conference aims to present a series of interactive panel discussions, case studies, paper presentations and expert sessions making the event apt for both business and academia. With an enviable list of visionaries, the attendees would gain meaningful insights into block chain developments within enterprises. The conference would also throw light on sectoral impact of block chain and how each sector has been responding to the technological disruption. Eminent personalities in the Block Chain and AI domain from various sectors including Management Consulting, BFSI, Insurance, Telecom and Not-for-profit, would be participating in the summit as speakers. Alliance University Alliance University is a renowned university of higher learning located on an extensive state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru offering a variety of degree courses. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs. Alliance University, Bengaluru is consistently ranked among the top private universities in the country and its programs are recognized by different bodies and agencies across the globe. The University has been ranked as the 7th Best Private University in the country (India Today, 2018). For further details visit: www.alliance.edu.in/bangalore-blockchain-summit/ PWRPWR