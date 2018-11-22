Allotment of petrol pump sites, CNG stations in Haryana through e-tendering now

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to allot petrol pump sites as well as CNG and PNG stations through e-tendering to ensure more transparency in the process."Only the Oil Marketing Companies and CNG and PNG distribution company authorized for the city would be eligible to participate in the e-tendering," an official release said.The decision was taken at the 116thmeeting of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (previously Haryana Urban Development Authority). The meeting was held here Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. These sites would be designated as "filling cum charging station" and can be used by the allottee for CNG, petrol or diesel pump or allied activities like battery charging stations. The release also said construction of first floor on single-storey booths and service booths has been allowed in HSVP markets. PTI SUN ABMABM