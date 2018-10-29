Allotment of vacant industrial plots to be cancelled: Punjab minister

Mohali (Pb), Oct 29 (PTI) The Punjab government will cancel the allotment of industrial plots which have not been put to use, Industry and Commerce Minister Sundar Sham Arora said Monday."The allotment of industrial plots which have been lying vacant for a long time will be cancelled and the same will be given to those who are interested in setting up industrial units in the state," Arora said at an interactive session organised by the Mohali Industries Association.The minister said there were vacant industrial plots that lay unused by allottees despite the expiry of the stipulated time period for setting up factories.He further said the new industrial policy was the best in the country and claimed that it would push industrial growth in the state.Arora said as many as 227 industrial units have restarted production after the new industrial policy was introduced.The minister also signed 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for different projects worth Rs 591.66 crore on the occasion.D P S Kharbanda, Director of Industries & Commerce Punjab, said the state government had identified 23 industrial clusters for development of Common Facility Centres in the state, out of which three clusters had been approved by the central government. PTI CHS IJT