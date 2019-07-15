Allow entry of pvt vehicles from Nilakkal to Pamba: HC directs Ker govt

Kochi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Kerala High Court Monday directed the state government to allow the entry of privatevehicles from Nilakkal to Pamba during the monthly and special pooja days at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.A division bench comprising Justices C T Ravikumar and N Nagaresh made it clear that the police have no authority torestrict the entry of private vehicles to Pamba from Nilakkal.The court directed that all private vehicles, except private stage carriers, shall be allowed till Pamba during themonthly and special pooja days at Sabarimala.However, it did not give permission to park the vehicles in Pamba, which was destroyed in the devastating floods last year.All vehicles shall return to Nilakkal, which is currently the base camp of Sabarimala, for parking, it said.The HC gave the direction while considering a reportsubmitted by the advocate commissioner, seeking a directive to the government to consider lifting of restrictions to private vehicles. PTI COR TGB APR SRY