Alltech Calls for Nominations to Recognize Those Putting the Power of Agriculture to Work for a Planet of Plenty �

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltech, a global company helping farmers feed the world, raise healthy animals, plants and protect the environment through nutritional innovation, has introduced 'Planet of Plenty' awards this year for the first time. At ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE19), Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech, shared Alltech's new vision of 'Working Together for a Planet of Plenty.'A Planet of Plenty is an invitation to work together, across industry sectors and geographical boundaries, to create a place where animals, plants and people thrive in harmony.Agriculture is uniquely positioned to address some of the world's most challenging issues, including food insecurity, malnutrition, pollution of air, water and land, climate change, inequality and energy. No other industry has the potential to have a more positive impact on the planet.To inspire a collaborative spirit and foster ingenuity, Alltech will be sharing the compelling stories of the people and technologies making a Planet of Plenty possible. Alltech has also created an award program to honor those who are already making positive contributions through their work, either in or with the agri-food sector.The Planet of Plenty Awards will recognize those who are furthering a world of abundance through education, talent development, nutritional and digital technologies, new management practices, innovative ideas and human health within the agri-food sector.The eight award categories include: Farmer Student Educator Journalist Nonprofit Community Business Startup"Our own journey may be unique, but if we work together, our destination can be the same: A Planet of Plenty in which there is enough nutritious food for all, the world's resources are responsibly managed for future generations, and our people, animals and plants thrive," said Lyons. "These Planet of Plenty Awards celebrate those who have courageously embarked on that journey and are blazing new trails." This is a unique opportunity to be recognised at a global platform and share the inspiring stories said Dr. Aman Sayed, managing director India, regional director Alltech South Asia.Awards recipients will be profiled via video and blog or podcast. Each winner will also receive a trip for two to ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE2020), held in Lexington, Kentucky, USA on May 17-19, 2020, and will be honoured on the conference mainstage.The Planet of Plenty Awards nomination form is available online and is open until July 31, 2019. About Alltech:Founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech is a cutting-edge technology company in a traditional industry, agriculture. Our products improve the health and nutrition of plants and animals, resulting in more nutritious products for people as well as less impact on the environment. With expertise in yeast fermentation, solid state fermentation and the sciences of nutrigenomics and metabolomics, Alltech is a leading producer of yeast additives, organic trace minerals, feed ingredients, premix and feed.Together, with our more than 5,000 talented team members worldwide, we believe in 'Working Together for a Planet of Plenty.' with the adoption of new technologies, the adaptation of better farm management practices and the ingenuity inherent in the human spirit, we believe a world of abundance could be ours.Alltech is a private, family-owned company, which allows us to adapt quickly to our customers' needs and stay focused on advanced innovation. Headquartered just outside of Lexington, Kentucky, USA, Alltech has a strong presence in all regions of the world. South Asia office is headquartered in Bengaluru India and for more details on the program please write to Ms. Vinny Madhuri, Marketing Manager vmadhuri@alltech.comFor further information, visit www.alltech.com/news.