Almond declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Almond prices fell by Rs 100 per 40 kgs at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today due to low demand from retailers and stockists at prevailing higher levels amidst adequate stocks on increased supplies.

Almond (California) prices were trading down by Rs 100 to Rs 18,000-18,100 per 40 kgs and its kernel rates also eased by Rs 5 to Rs 630-635 per kg.

Traders attributed the fall in almond prices to subdued demand from retailers and stockists amidst adequate stocks.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,000-18,100, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,200, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 630-635 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 770-780, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-735, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 560-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-19,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,000-5,800, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,300-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 4,800-6,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 7,500-10,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,450-1,515 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,590-1,615 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DP SUN SBT