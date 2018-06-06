Almond declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Almond prices fell by Rs 100 per 40 kg at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today, due to subdued demand from retailers and stockists at prevailing higher levels.

Almond (California) prices rolled down by Rs 100 to Rs 18,900-19,100 per 40 kg and its kernel rates also eased by Rs 5 to Rs 675-685 per kg.

Traders attributed the fall in almond prices to subdued demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,900-19,100, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,300-12,800, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,300-5,500, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 675-685 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 875-885, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 755-775, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 705-780, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-730, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 560-665, copra (qtl) Rs 18,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,300-6,000, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 10,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 6,800-7,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 8,500-12,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,250-1,400 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,495-1,565 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,695-1,745 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-400 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,000.