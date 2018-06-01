Almond declines on subdued demand

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Almond prices fell by Rs 200 per 40 kgs at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today due to low demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks on increased supplies.

Almond (California) prices rolled down by Rs 200 to Rs 19,100-19,300 per 40 kgs and its kernel rates also eased by Rs 10 to Rs 685-695 per kg.

Traders attributed the fall in almond prices to subdued demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 19,100-19,300, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,500-13,000, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,500-5,700, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 685-695 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 670-770 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,400-2,500, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,085-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 760-780, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 710-785, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 640-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 565-670, copra (qtl) Rs 18,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,400-6,100, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 9,500-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 7,000-7,200 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 8,700-12,200 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,250-1,400 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,500-1,570 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,700-1,750 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-400 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,000.