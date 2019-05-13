Almonds preferred snacking nut, pre & post workout: Study

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) An increasing number of people in India prefer to include almonds in their pre and post workout diet, a study claims. A total of 3,066 men and women aged between 31 and 40 were interviewed across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Bhopal and Visakhapatnam. The study conducted by market research company IPSOS found that 86 per cent people felt more energetic throughout the day after consuming almonds. It also found that 67 per cent of respondents wanted to have a snack both pre and post a workout, and 80 per cent of these preferred to eat a balanced diet either always or very frequently. The quantitative study aimed to identify the pre and post snacking preferences of men and women. The results indicate that snacking on healthy and nutritious food both pre and post workout was of utmost importance to all. The study concluded that 75 per cent of the respondents preferred to include almonds in their pre and post workout diet. As many as 90 per cent of the respondents claimed they associated fruits, almonds specifically and other dry fruits as the healthiest form of snacking. "We can consistently see a shift towards leading a healthier lifestyle. Working out is important to remain fit and equally important is to eat healthy while you exercise," said Ritika Samaddar, a Delhi-based nutritionist. "Almonds can be eaten in any form and are a favourite option especially for people on the go due to their easy portability," Samaddar said. The findings also revealed that most respondents across cities considered themselves healthy and fit. Overall, 90 per cent of the respondents felt that exercise or workout was an important part of their lives, except people from Bhopal and Visakhapatnam, the study found. Respondents from Jaipur (66 per cent), followed by Delhi (65 per cent), and then Bhopal (53 per cent) and Mumbai (52 per cent) claimed their current level of fitness to be very good. The study also found that being unhealthy and eating an improper diet was of more concern to males than females, who worried more about having brittle bones. "We are mostly mindful of the food we are eating, but forget to plan for our mid meal snacks," said Madhuri Ruia, a Mumbai-based nutritionist and fitness expert. "Hence, snacking healthy with options such as a handful of almonds or a bowl of fruits is a good way to fulfil daily nutritional requirements of the body," Ruia said. "Almonds are a source of 15 essential nutrients such as vitamin E antioxidants, dietary fibre, riboflavin and more. Apart from being nutrient rich, studies have shown that they also contribute towards heart health and diabetes management," she said. Interestingly, more males (71 per cent) preferred to eat a snack pre and post workout as compared to females (63 per cent), the study found. PTI SARSAR