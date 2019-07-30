Alniche Launched Novel Product in Collaboration With DPSRU

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaOn this day Alniche Life Sciences has launched a Novel product (Complipro / Ezepro) in Vigyan Bhavan under the graceful presence of Shri Anil Baijal (Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Govt. of N.C.T.) Speaking on this occasion, Mr Girish Arora (Founder & Managing Director, Alniche Life Sciences) said, that this launch will mark a beginning of Indian Pharma industry focusing on introducing products that are suited for Indian masses. He also expressed his gratitude to respected LG Sir for his presence & blessings. He also thanked Prof. Ramesh K Goyal (Vice Chancellor, DPSRU) and Prof. Harvinder Popli (Dean, DPSRU) for their encouragement & support. He further elaborated that Academia and industry are the two extremely important pillars of the economy. A robust collaboration between the two augurs well for the country, enabling innovation as well as growth in the education system for producing an employment-ready workforce. Under this initiative, Alniche and DPSRU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration to develop innovative formulations in the field of Nephrology & Critical care. Under this collaboration, both the partners are working together for three broad areas: Formulation & Development, Concept to Creation and Analysis & Standardisation of differentiated novel Pharmaceuticals. Alniche also instituted two awards (Jwalant & Vijayin) to recognise the young researchers & new start-ups at DPSRU innovation and Incubation Foundation (DIIF) to bring new products, concepts & technologies to the Indian market. Complipro / Ezepro is the first product developed as part of this collaboration which is ready for commercial launch. Strong Unmet Medical Need: Proteinenergy wasting is a recurrent issue in chronic kidney disease. Patients can lose up to 13g of amino acids per session of dialysis. Protein-energy wasting is one of the highest risk indicators of mortality in patients with chronic renal failure. Hence, protein supplementation is of high significance in such patients. Complipro is the first ready-to-use High Protein Oral Supplement to Compensate Intradialytic Amino acid losses. The product distinguishes itself from existing options by combining the right quantity of proteins with the right quality of high biologic value proteins to compensate losses and maintain a positive balance during each dialysis session. Ezepro is the other variant of the product designed to address the unmet needs of critically ill patients. Ezepro is aimed at avoiding muscle wasting, boosting immune function, thus early recovery in the critical care patients. CompliPro and Ezepro have a pleasant taste with coffee flavour and are available in ready-to-use single dose can of 150 ml for patient convenience. About Alniche Life Sciences Alniche Life Sciences is a Delhi based PAN India specialty healthcare company focused on serving patients and the medical fraternity by offering specialized, high-quality, effective, affordable medicines and wellness products from all around the world. Its strong portfolio fulfils the unmet needs of patients in the areas of nephrology, critical care, gastroenterology, dermatology & cosmeceuticals and advanced wound care. To strengthen new speciality divisions for addressing the therapy gaps, domestic innovative research products & in-licensing of novel products in future growth areas is a critical piece of the overall strategy of the company. With this philosophy to the portfolio enrichment, Alniche has partnered with global pharma organizations to bring novel global brands in India from various companies including J W Life Sciences (Korea), Adhezion Biomedical Inc. (USA), FzioMed (USA), Advancis Medical (UK), PT Dermozone Pratama (Indonesia), Biovite (Australia), and Mastix (USA). About DPSRU Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), is the first Pharmacy University of India, as a Delhi State University. The vision of the University is to be the ultimate destination for education, training and research in Pharmaceutical Sciences and allied areas and thereby, cater the health needs of the people at large. The objectives of the University are to provide infrastructure and research facilities to disseminate the advanced knowledge to the students in various branches of pharmaceutical sciences through innovative teaching learning processes with inter-disciplinary approach such that they grow their wisdom to acquire all kinds of knowledge and generate new ideas. About DIIF DPSRU has established DPSRU Innovation & Incubation Foundation (DIIF), a section 8 of company to bring forward innovative aspirants from Health care profession and commercialize their research into start-ups. DIIF is providing a platform to the students, faculty, staff, alumni for quality research, and extends support for converting their innovation into commercialisations. Complipro & Ezepro Standing (R-L) - Dr. Sanjiv Jasuja, Sr. Consultant Nephrologist, Shri Anil Baijal (Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Govt. of N.C.T. of Delhi) , Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, Mr. Girish Arora, Founder & MD Alniche Life Sciences & Prof. Ramesh K Goyal (Vice-Chancellor, DPSRU, Govt. of N.C.T of Delhi)