Alok Nath gets anticipatory bail in rape case

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Actor Alok Nath, accused of rape by a woman writer-producer, was granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court on Saturday.Additional Sessions Judge S S Oza granted the pre-arrest bail to Nath on a surety bond of Rs 5 lakh.It means if the police arrest the actor, he will have to bereleased on bail after executing a bond.A case of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Nath by the city police on November 21.The complainant accused him of raping her 19 years ago.The complainant, best known for a 90s TV show, had first levelled the allegation in a social media post in October last year when the MeToo movement gained momentum in the country.Though she did not name Nath in her post, she referred to him as the actor known as the "most sanskari person" in the field of acting. She subsequently filed a police complaint.Nath is known for his portrayal of characters endorsing moral and family values in films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain" and"Vivah".Nath has denied the allegations and filed a civil suitagainst the complainant, seeking damages of Re 1 for defaming him.