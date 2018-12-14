Alok Nath moves court for anticipatory bail

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Alok Nath, accused of rape by a woman writer-producer, has filed anticipatory bail application in a Mumbai court.The plea for pre-arrest bail was filed before Additional Sessions Judge S S Oza Thursday. The court on Friday adjourned the matter to December 20, after the complainant's lawyer sought time to file an intervention plea opposing bail for Nath.A rape case was registered against Nath by the Mumbai Police on November 21 based on a complaint filed by the writer-producer who accused him, in a social media post, of raping her 19 years ago.Nath refuted the allegations and filed a civil suit against the complainant, seeking Rs 1 as damages for defaming him. Though she did not name Nath in the post, the complainant referred to him as the actor who is known as the "most Sanskari person". Nath is known for playing characters endorsing moral values or 'sanskar' in films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain" and "Vivah". PTI AVI KRK TIR