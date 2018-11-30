scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Alok Shrivastava gets additional charge of Secretary, Legal Affairs

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Alok Shrivastava has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, according to an official order issued Friday. Shrivastava, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is at present Secretary, Department of Justice. The competent authority has approved additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs to Shrivastava till the appointment of regular incumbent, the Personnel Ministry said in the order. PTI AKV RCJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos