Alone at home, 10-year-old boy hangs self

Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died here Wednesday after he allegedly hung himself from a piece of cloth inside his home while his parents were out for work, police said. The incident took place around 11 am at Nithari village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station, they said. Sumer, a class 4 student, had asked his father Shiven Das, an e-rickshaw driver, to take him along with him for a ride in the city but he asked him to stay in the house and watch TV as it was raining outside, a police official said. His mother, Rekha, worked as a domestic help in houses nearby and was already out for work, the official said. "When she returned home, she found the boy hanging from the piece of cloth which was tied to a grill in the their rented house. She took the child to the government hospital where doctors declared him dead," the policeman said. No FIR has been registered in the case as it is suspected that the child might have been influenced by TV shows, the official said. PTI KIS SNESNE