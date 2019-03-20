Alpenliebe Makes a Chatpata Splash

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Perfetti Van Melle India has entered the tangy (Chatpata) fruit candy segment with the launch of 'Alpenliebe Chatpata' . The launch of Alpenliebe Chatpata marks yet another innovation by Perfetti Van Melle, the market leader in the Indian confectionary market. Available at Re 1, the new variant has a slurpy chatpata mango shell and liquid filled core leading to a burst of tangy flavour. The new campaign for Alpenliebe Chatpata is being aired across leading TV and digital channels. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838546/Alpenliebe_Chatpata.jpg)The communication idea for Alpenliebe Chatpata builds on Alpenliebe's strategy of communicating to the entire family, in line with the brand's purpose of bringing hearts closer . Light-hearted banter, wit and a 'chatpata' twist add moments of laughter to the great Indian family's everyday moments.Boman Irani reprises his role as the family patriarch. In this story, he pops an Alpenliebe Chatpata, and then proceeds to nonchalantly pull his son's leg after the latter tries to take credit for the granddaughter's good grades. Speaking about the new launch, Rajesh Ramakrishnan - Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India said, "Perfetti Van Melle has always been about innovating in the confectionery category. I am excited that we are entering a large & growing market segment with our power brand Alpenliebe. We believe we have a winning proposition and we are backing it with a powerful 360-degree campaign."Speaking about the new product and TVC, Rohit Kapoor - Director Marketing of Perfetti Van Melle India said, "As we celebrate our 25th year in India, we are proud to welcome the newest member, 'Chatpata', to the Alpenliebe family. The Alpenliebe Chatpata product and the new communication have received extremely positive reaction so far, and we're looking forward to a successful addition to our portfolio. The new communication plays up the typical chatt sound, which highlights the consumption ritual associated with tangy flavour and triggers a chatpata spin to the story."Commenting on the campaign, Kapil Batra, Creative head, McCann Delhi, said: "The name is Chatpata, the taste is Chatpata. It called for an idea that's Chatpata too. That's how 'Chatpata Khol Chatpata Bol' was born. To bring this idea alive, the Alpenliebe family is back. And so is the banter between Boman and his son. In sync with the previous Alpenliebe campaigns, this one too has the family sharing a light moment together with Alpenliebe at the centre of it."Please find below the YouTube link to the TVC for your reference:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cXw-ieTVvYAgency Credits Agency: McCann WorldgroupCreative team: Prasoon Joshi, Kapil Batra, Gourav Verma, Jeet KalraAccount Management team: Richa BhatiaPH Credits Production house - Early Man Film Pvt LtdDirector - Abhinav PratimanEP - Anand MenonProducer - Amarjeet PhukanDOP - Tanay SatamMusic Director - Abhishek AroraAbout Perfetti Van MellePerfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) started operations in India in 1994, and is a renowned manufacturer, distributor and marketer of several high quality confectionery brands. Over the years the company has expanded its portfolio and distribution and has maintained its market leadership. The company at present has a diverse portfolio of brands across segments (i.e. candies, jellies, gums & chewies) which it sells through various channels across the country. As a marketer, PVMI has always been known for its iconic and entertaining advertising. PVMI is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam.Visit: http://www.perfettivanmelle.inSource: Perfetti Van Melle PWRPWR