Alphonso mango from 5 districts of Maharashtra gets GI tag

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Alphonso mango from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts has got Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the commerce and industry ministry said Friday. A GI is an indication used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality. Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs.The ministry said GI products can benefit the rural economy in remote areas, by supplementing the incomes of artisans, farmers, weavers and craftsmen. "The king of mangoes, Alphonso, better known as 'Hapus' in Maharashtra, is in demand in domestic and international markets not only for its taste but also for pleasant fragrance and vibrant colour. "It has long been one of the world's most popular fruits and is exported to various countries including Japan, Korea and Europe. New markets such as USA and Australia have recently opened up," it said.The first product to get a GI tag in India was the Darjeeling tea in 2004. There are a total of 325 products from India that carry this indication. PTI RRMKJ