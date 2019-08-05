Alstom delivers 100th trainset under 'Make in India' initiative to Kochi Metro

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Alstom has rolled out the 100th metro trainset under the Make-in-India initiative from its facility in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement from the French multinational company on Monday. The 100th trainset goes to Kochi Metro. Kochi Metro had ordered 25 trainsets and it would be the last to be delivered by Alstom. The Sri City facility was set up as Alstom's first global manufacturing centre for rolling stock in the Asia-Pacific region. The plant commenced operations in November 2013 and delivered its first metro trainset to Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) in February 2014. "The facility currently employs more than 600 employees and has a production capacity of 240 cars per year. The factory is currently scaling up to double production capacity and also introducing latest industrial technologies," a statement from the company said. Till date, Alstom's Sri City facility has made on-time deliveries of more than 420 metro cars for its Indian and international customers. This includes delivering completely indigenous trainsets to metro rail corporations of Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and Sydney, which is its first international order. "We have hit a century by delivering the 100th trainset. This milestone signifies many things, but most importantly, it is a vote of confidence of our customers in our capabilities to deliver world class, custom-made solutions. This achievement has been possible by our belief in our Indian talent that includes more than 4200 team members working across various locations in India. "We are confident to reach greater heights with our commitment to 'Make in India' and aligning our business goals with the country's vision," said Alain Spohr, Alstom's Managing Director for India and South Asia. Before end of this year, the facility will commence production for 248 metro cars (31 trainsets of eight cars each) for Mumbai Metro Line 3, 212 metro cars (106 trainsets of two cars each) for Montreal Metro (Rseau express mtropolitain) and 10 more trainsets for Chennai Metro, which is already under execution, the statement said. PTI ASG ASG SMNSMN