Alstom wins 100 mn euros contract for signalling system in Mumbai Metro

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Alstom Monday said it has been awarded a 100 million euros contract to provide CBTC signalling system for Mumbai Metro that will help ease commuter congestion.It said it will equip Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro with Urbalis 400, its latest generation of CBTC signalling technology. "Alstom has been awarded a contract by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to supply a CBTC signalling system for Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro. "The contract, which builds on rolling stock and power supply contracts won earlier this year for the same line, is worth over 100 million euros," Alstom said in a statement.The scope of the contract includes unmanned train operation (UTO), computer-based interlocking and centralised train supervision, platform screen doors, and electrical and mechanical supervisory control and data acquisition system. The company said Urbalis 400 is an advanced communication-based train control signalling system that will help ease Mumbai's commuter congestion.It claims it has a proven service record in over 30 cities across the world. "Over 25 per cent of the world's radio CBTC systems are operated with Alstom's Urbalis solutions. In India, Alstom has pioneered the introduction of CBTC by deploying Urbalis in the Kochi and Lucknow Metros," it added.Earlier this year, Alstom won two contracts for power supply and the provision of 248 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Line 3.