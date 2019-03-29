Altair joins hands with ICAT to work in simulation, testing sector

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The US-based Altair, a leading global product design and technology company, Friday said it has inked a pact with Manesar-based International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). As per the MoU, the partners would co-operate in addressing the simulation and testing needs of the existing and emerging mobility industry in the country. ICAT and Altair would jointly promote, develop and offer training, competency building solutions, technologies and practices to the industry which allows each of the entities to utilise their capabilities and strengths in a synergetic way, Altair said in a statement. "This MoU between Altair and ICAT brings the best of simulation and testing services expertise which the industry can leverage, be it established OEMS or emerging startups, for faster time to market and higher quality for their products," Altair President and COO Brett Chouinard said. ICAT Director Dinesh Tyagi said: "Altair has agreed to leverage ICAT as a testing and development agency. Apart from joint promotional events, Altair will also provide assistance to ICAT on projects related to structural design simulation and performance optimisation." ICAT is an organization set up under the aegis of the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP) in the areas of automotive testing, certification and R&D services. PTI MSS RVKRVK