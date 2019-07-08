Altair Partners With Startup India to Launch Altair Grand Challenge, Bringing Access to Simulation Technology and Mentorship to Indian Startups

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Inviting ideas from the Startup community in the following 3 areas - Simulation technology for product design & development, Digital twin development and Algorithm development related to embedded systems BANGALORE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup India and Invest India along with Altair India announce the launch of the Grand Challenge Contest, targeted at the rapidly expanding Indian Startup community (including individual innovators*). Today's products are complex involving multiple domains and physics. Startups focused on physical product design will face a lot of time and cost pressures during the early design stages. Designs can often go not as per plan, when there is a rush to bring out the working model. Such startups can benefit using the power of simulation technology adopted by large global OEM's, to aid and validate their product design, thereby reducing time to reach the market. Altair - a leading technology and solutions provider for various industries - has a vision of transforming design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. The Altair Grand Challenge is aimed to help the Indian Startup community in achieving the following goals: (a) help reduce the number of functional prototypes and reduce the time taken for development for companies involved in creating products. (b) help effective use of Altair Data Science & IoT platforms along with Simulation Model to create a Digital Twin of the product. (c) help create algorithms related to embedded systems for automotive applications. Participation in the 'Altair Grand Challenge', will allow eligible startups access to Altair Simulation, Data Sciences and Embedded technology to meet the above goals for their products and access mentorship provided by Altair Design & Simulation industry experts. The last date for application is 15th July 2019. * More details are available on - www.altair-india.in/startupindiachallenge About Startup India : Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, intended to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Launched on 16th January 2016, the initiative aims to drive sustainable economic growth, generate large scale employment opportunities and empower Startups to grow through innovation and design. About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com. PWRPWR