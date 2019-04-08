ALTBalaji to Launch its New Web-series 'Baarish' Starring Asha Negi and Priya Banerjee at vIDEA 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --vIDEA 2019 is a video industry awards and conference being organized in Mumbai by Inkspell MediaThe much awaited web series by ALTBalaji - 'Baarish' will be officially launched at vIDEA 2019 - the Video Media Awards and Summit. vIDEA is a unique initiative by Inkspell Media to recognize and acknowledge the champions of the video content and media industry, and bring them to the center stage at a national forum with global exposure. Additionally, the idea behind developing this program is to get the veterans and experts from the industry together to discuss the leading trends and opportunities, address key concerns in the domains, and draw a roadmap for the growth of the video media.Leading brands, agencies, and individuals in the video content space will be recognized through several categories of awards viz. Video Marketing Awards, Sector Specific Video Awards, Website Awards, App Awards, Genre Specific Awards, Video Enabler Awards, and Apex Awards. vIDEA Short-film Contest is another interesting addition to the program wherein both budding as well as professional filmmakers can submit their movies.Veterans and experts from the industry shall come together to discuss and share insights on the key topics pertaining to the video media industry, including: Democratization of Media in a 'Video First' ecosystemVideo Monetization: Contextualizing the money-making model with the media and audience type Product Placement: Role of video content in expanding the scope of embedded marketing for brands Some of the eminent speakers at the event include actors Asha Negi, Priya Banerjee and Ssumier Pasricha along with corporate stalwarts including Manav Sethi, Group CMO at Eros Now, Binda Dey, Head of Marketing at Red Chillies Entertainment, Hitesh Malhotra, CMO, Nykaa.com, Priyanka Sehgal, Vice President- Content and Strategy, TV and Digital at Network 18, Balaji Vaidyanathan, Marketing Director (CEEMEA) at Franklin Templeton Investments, Sameer Seth, Director (Marketing) at Dolby Laboratories, Prachi Mohapatra, CMO at Future Retail India and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer at UFO Movies among many others.The rise of the social media platforms, the affordability of video production devices through sophisticated mobile phones and gadgets, and the availability of unlimited high-speed internet and data services for the common man have come together to democratize the entire video media space. Brands have taken cognizance of the great influence and impact that user generated content can have in the exponentially expanding market. Every day brings the news of how legacy production houses and media companies are launching new platforms to reach out to the consumers at a time, place, medium and device of their choice. Hence, video has transformed from being just a content format to becoming a media platform. Rather, video has evolved into a phenomenon that now influences strategy-level decisions at the largest corporations in India and globally. While this format of content has emerged as the greatest tool for brand marketers, it has also led to the rise of a whole new industry that specializes in video conceptualization, production, editing, packaging, publishing, and promoting. Hence, its impact can be seen in industry trends, consumer behavior, and the economy at large.For more details on the program, visit: www.videaawards.comAbout Inkspell Media:Inkspell Media is an avant-garde business intelligence and marketing solutions enterprise. It was founded with the objective of untangling the business-to-business (B2B) marketing convolutions in todays hybrid-media age. We achieve this by providing simple yet effective platforms and solutions for businesses to effectively reach out to and communicate with their target market. Through our team of experts with exhaustive industry know-how, extensive network across sectors and the proficiency to conduct comprehensive, large-scale primary and secondary research, we help companies formulate marketing strategies pertaining to their business needs, implement the marketing plans, and deliver market performances with impressive ROI. We operate across old-school and the new-age media in a cohesive manner to ensure that the reach of the Digital media complements the impact of the ATL and BTL channels. We also formulate research reports for industry players to map the upcoming trends and practices in the business and keep a track of changing consumer behavior and choices.Source: Inkspell Media PWRPWR