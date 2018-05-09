Aluminium futures edge higher on global cues

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices inched up by 0.34 per cent to Rs 160.50 per kg in futures trade today as speculators enlarged positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May edged up by 55 paise, or 0.34 per cent to Rs 160.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,342 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in June traded higher by 45 paise, or 0.28 per cent to Rs 160.50 per kg in 74 lots.

Analysts said expanding of positions by participants in line with a firm trend overseas amid increased demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.

Globally, aluminium for delivery in three month rose 0.6 per cent to USD 2,368.50 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. PTI KPS DPL KPS ANU ANU