Aluminium futures remain up on rising demand

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Aluminium prices advanced by 0.63 per cent to Rs 144.35 per kg in futures trade today as speculators engaged in enlarging positions on the back of surging demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February edged up by 90 paise, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 144.35 per kg in a business turnover of 1,503 lots. In a similar fashion, the metal for delivery in January traded higher by 75 paise, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 144.25 per kg in 6,471 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices higher at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT