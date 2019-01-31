Aluminium futures remain weak, shed 0.26% on weak domestic demand

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Aluminium prices eased further by 0.26 per cent to Rs 134.10 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend overseas. Besides, fading demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market fulled the downtrend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for January declined by 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 134.10 per kg in business turnover of 1,851 lots. On similar lines, the metal for February delivery was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 135.60 per kg in 95 lots. Globally, aluminium slipped 0.5 per cent to USD 2,060 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. PTI ADI RVKRVK