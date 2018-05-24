Aluminium futures rise on firm demand

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Aluminium prices advanced by 0.26 per cent to Rs 156.70 per kg in futures trading today as speculators enlarged their positions, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on soaring demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June month edged up by 40 paise, or 0.26 per cent to Rs 156.70 per kg in business turnover of 145 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by 20 paise, or 0.13 per cent to Rs 155.35 per kg in 750 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants on the back of surging demand from industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices higher at futures trade. PTI KPS DPL ABM ABM