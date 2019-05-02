Aluminium futures shed 0.1% on weak cues, low demand

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Aluminium prices eased 0.1 per cent to Rs 147.05 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend in domestic market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for May contracts declined by 15 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 147.05 per kg in a business turnover of 1,436 lots. Traders said, tepid demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market mainly exerted pressure on prices here. On similar lines, the metal for June contracts was trading down by 45 paise, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 146.50 per kg in 139 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW