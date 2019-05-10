scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Aluminium futures slide 0.24% on muted demand

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Aluminium prices softened 0.24 per cent to Rs 147.20 per kg in futures trading Friday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May eased by 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 147.20 per kg in a business turnover of 1,538 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by 5 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 147.75 per kg in a business turnover of 634 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, weighed on aluminium prices here. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos