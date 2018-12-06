Aluminium futures slide 0.68% on muted demand

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Aluminium prices softened by 0.68 per cent to Rs 139.10 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December eased by 95 paise, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 139.10 per kg in a business turnover of 3,989 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 1.20, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 139.60 per kg in 496 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW