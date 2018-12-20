Aluminium futures slide on weak demand, global cues

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Aluminium prices declined by 0.07 per cent to Rs 134.95 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced their bets amid weak trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December fell by 0.10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 134.95 per kg in a business turnover of 3,103 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in January next year, was trading lower by 0.05 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 134.65 per kg in 2,069 lots. Analysts said trimming of positions by participants in line with weak trend in the domestic market mainly attributed the slide in aluminium prices at futures trade. Globally, however, aluminium traded higher at USD 2,058 per tonne at the London Metal Exchange. PTI ADI DRR