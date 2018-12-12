Aluminium futures slide on weak demand, global cues

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Aluminium prices declined by 0.39 per cent to Rs 139.40 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators cut their bets amid weak trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December fell by 0.55 paise, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 139.40 per kg in a business turnover of 3,254 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in January next year was trading lower by 0.65 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 139.85 per kg in 1,216 lots. Analysts said trimming of positions by participants in line with weak trend overseas mainly attributed the slide in aluminium prices at futures trade. Globally, however, aluminium traded higher at USD 1,949.50 at London Metal Exchange. PTI ADI SHWSHW