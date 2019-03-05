Aluminium futures slip 0.25% on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Aluminium prices softened by 0.25 per cent to Rs 145.80 per kg in futures trading Tuesday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March eased by 17 paise, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 145.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,456 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in April contracts was trading lower by 20 paise, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 146.25 per kg in 126 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RVKRVK