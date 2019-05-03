Aluminium futures slip 0.4 pc on muted demand

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Aluminium prices eased by 0.4 per cent to Rs 125.55 per kg in the futures trade Friday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts softened by 50 paise, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 125.55 per kg in a business turnover of 18,207 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade. PTI ADI RUJ HRS