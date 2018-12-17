Aluminium futures slip 0.44 % on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Aluminium prices fell by 0.44 per cent to Rs 137 per kg in futures market Monday as speculators cut their positions, taking negative cues from the spot market on muted demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December declined by 0.60 paise, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 137 per kg in a business turnover of 3682 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in January contracts, too, dipped by 0.75 paise, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 137.50 per kg in 1540 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade. PTI ADI SHWSHW